“I do not ask to charge the same as Leo Messi, that is not the reality”

04/13/2021 at 3:50 PM CEST

On the occasion of the friendly that the women’s teams of France and the United States will play this Tuesday, Le Havre 21:00, the captain and maximum reference of the North Americans, has granted an interview to RMC Sport where, as usual in her, she has taken advantage to vindicate the conditions of women’s football. Megan Rapinoe, if not the most, is one of the soccer players who works tirelessly to improve the situation in the world of football and also, of your country in general.

On this occasion, her words were the following: “What we fight for is for equal investments, equal opportunities, the same funds and resources for the team. I do not ask that Messi the same salary as Messi, that is not the reality“As she herself has expressed, her fight is not aimed at collecting the same amount of money as those of male footballers, but is focused on try to equalize the conditions from the base, looking for a better investment and conditions at all levels.

“If I can have the same youth program, the same marketing programs, then we can start talking about the growth of women’s football … We have seen it for four or five years with the investments that have been made, the level of clubs and players has increased. The 2019 World Cup was a perfect example. And it was because we made a lot of noise! ​​”, Has explained. When obtaining its second World-wide one, Rapinoe was awarded with the Prize ‘The Best’.

He constantly screams to the sky claiming situations that seem unusual to him. In this way, she gave a clear example of this last December, when she resigned receiving the award for best XI of the year 2020, a recognition that, for her, made no sense as she had not played games since March: “Being selected shows that we need investment in women’s football to give more women the opportunity to appear on television“, He said.

In the interview granted, he also pointed out that: “It is not only black players who have to talk about racism, it is not only gay players who have to talk about homophobia, not only women who have to talk about wage inequality. . We are all responsible“.