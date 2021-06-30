“I do not appreciate that they are here”, Justin Bieber runs to fans who were waiting outside his house

Justin Bieber he’s used to crowds following him when he makes public appearances, but recently a group of fans appeared outside his house just when he arrived and far from getting excited He not only asked them to leave, but to stay away from there.

“I hear you, but this is my home. You know what I mean? Here is where I live”, Says the singer to a fan who waited for him in front of the entrance of his building.

Next, he addressed the others who were also outside his apartment in New York City and he asked them to leave the area, admitting that he did not “appreciate” that level of fandom.

“I don’t appreciate you being here. You know, when you come home at the end of the night, you want to relax. This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you leftHe added politely.

However, when you finish giving the reasons why you do not want to see people invading your privacy, One of his followers asks him for a hug, but he chose to reject her request and then entered her home.

After his attitude, as expected, opinions were divided, although the vast majority have supported the singer’s reaction and applauded that he dared to express their annoyance, because there is no doubt that there are times that followers go beyond the limits without realizing it.