The underwear by Núria Marín generates again controversy on social networks, specifically her panties, and this time it is not because they have Isabel Pantoja’s face engraved on them.

The presenter published last Wednesday a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen practicing handstanding. An exercise that is based on support the full weight of the body in the hands.

Marín encouraged his 154,000 followers to join it and practice it. “Doing this makes your shoulders and abs strong.“he wrote in the text of that publication.

Núria appears in the video dressed in a tank top and panties, a totally comfortable model to walk around the house. But clothing that many haters it did not suit them to see in their video.

But the presenter has not remained silent in the face of such a barrage of criticism and has been responding to some comments. “Important, go out in panties“, commented a user to which Marín has responded:”Just as important as your comment“.

“Is it necessary to do it in panties?“asked another ironically, and the presenter, tired of seeing so many similar comments, settled the matter sharply: “The truth is that it is not necessary, but I do it because it comes out of the triumphal arch“.