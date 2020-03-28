Brodie Lee left the WWE to debut on AEW alongside Matt HardyThey even did it on the same show. However, the reasons why the ex Luke Harper abandoned the McMahon they were a mystery, until now.

It was in an interview with Chris Jericho for your Talk is Jericho podcast that Lee spoke and commented on the reasons for his departure.

“After WrestleMania 35, WWE had the idea to put me as Sami Zayn’s bodyguard. But I didn’t want to be in anyone’s shadow anymore. Two days later, he was supposed to debut on SmackDown after Mania and then I was canceled. I went home, talked to my wife and she said to me ‘If you don’t want to continue there, don’t continue. Ask them for termination. ’

Vince McMahon offered him more money

After that, the same Chairman He called him on the phone to try to negotiate with him.

“I remember Vince called me and we had a conversation of about 20 minutes, as people. Vince is almost a robot, but when you talk to him, he almost seems like a good person to you. I remember him saying to me, ‘What do you want? More money? Do you want a boost? ‘ And I said, ‘No, right now I don’t want any of that.’ I did not realize that at that time others had asked for its termination, but not publicly. Hunter even said to me later, “We can’t grant you a termination, it would make people jump off the boat.”

Triple H offered to fight at NJPW for Brodie Lee

To prevent him from leaving the company, Triple H promised to go to New Japan Pro Wrestling, something that never happened.

“I called Mark Carrano about 15 times and he didn’t answer, so I wrote him. That’s when I decided to go public, I didn’t want WWE to take over, and I already knew that Shawn Spears did the same and got his rescission. So Vince called me and said, ‘For business reasons, I can’t let you out.’ Hunter called me too and said, ‘Do you want to go to New Japan?’ And I said yes. I wondered if this was really possible. And he replied, ‘Yes, I can make it happen.’ Of course, it never happened. “

Now Brodie Lee is already part of AEW’s main roster, after the bitter gulp that happened in WWE.

