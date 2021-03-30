Meghan and Prince Harry. Credit: Chris Jackson – Pool / Getty Images

(CNN) – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that life in the royal family had led her to suicidal thoughts.

When Winfrey asked if there was a breaking point, Meghan said yes. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit at night, like, I don’t understand how all this is happening, “he said. “My mom and my friends (were) calling me crying and saying, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.’

“Everything was happening just because I was breathing,” he commented.

She said it brought her to the brink of despair. “I was really embarrassed to say it at the time, and especially embarrassed to have to admit it to Harry, because I know how much loss he’s suffered, but I knew if he didn’t say it, he would – and I didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“It was a very clear, real and terrifying constant thought. I remember how he had me, and… I went to the institution and said that I had to go somewhere to get help… and they told me I couldn’t.

She also went to human resources to defend her case of leaving or seeking help, and although they expressed sympathy, they told her that they could not do anything because she was not a paid member of the institution, she was family.

The way you describe this is, you are trapped and you cannot get help, even if you are on the verge of suicide. That’s what you’re describing, that’s what I’m hearing, ”Winfrey said.

“Yes,” Meghan replied. “That’s the truth.”

“I share this because there are many people who are afraid to express that they need help, and I know how difficult it is not only to express it, but to be told no,” he said.

Harry “went to a very dark place” after Meghan confessed that she didn’t want to live anymore

When Meghan told Harry that she didn’t want to live anymore, “I was terrified,” Harry told Oprah Winfrey.

“I had no idea what to do, I went to a very dark place too, but I wanted to be there for her,” he said.

At first, she did not tell the family that she needed help; It’s not an easy conversation to have at the institution, he said. And he added: ‘I suppose I was ashamed to admit it; I don’t know if they have had the same feelings or thoughts. I have no idea”.

It was a suffocating environment and “I had nowhere to turn,” he said. “In the family, they have this mentality of, that’s how it is, you can’t change, we’ve all been through that.”

“But what was different for me was the racial element, it wasn’t just about her, it was about what she represents,” he said. “So it doesn’t just affect my wife, it affects a lot of other people as well.”

That was what prompted him to discuss the matter with the royal family and warn them that “this is not going to end well,” said Harry.

Visit cnne.com/ayuda to find out where to seek help in Latin America and Spain.