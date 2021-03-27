“I didn’t sleep thinking that Antonio David would come to work on Monday”

Carlota Corredera has presented the program Sálvame, which is broadcast on Telecinco, and in it they have analyzed the revelations that last Sunday did Rocío Carrasco, the daughter of Rocío Jurado, about her marriage to Antonio David Flores.

During this Friday’s program, the presenter revealed her feelings after the documentary was broadcast last Sunday. According to El Confidencial, Corredera said: “I did not sleep the night from Sunday to Monday thinking that I had to present the next day Save me with Antonio David as a collaborator, I did not know how to approach all this “.

Telecinco decided suspend collaborations by Antonio David Flores after last Sunday’s program.

“If Antonio David is not an abuser, cannot be publicly accused. If it is, it has to be condemned. But also, if what Rocío Carrasco said is true and she does not have justice on her side, it is also unfair, “added Carlota Corredera.

“I understand that she does this because it is his last cartridge. She has no other options, because the court dismisses the case and her children are not with her, they have not spoken with her for nine years. What is left? “, Said the presenter.

“I also understand that when she takes the step, she knows that her public judgment is going to continue. She has endured that public judgment when she was not speaking, now also when she speaks, she knows that she is exposed. Millions of viewers saw her the other day and she has to put on a scale if it compensates her“he explained.

“What I would like is, removing the two protagonists from the middle, that people locate all these issues that we are dealing with, such as vicarious violence or the bad treatment that is growing, so that they can put it in the hands of the judges In Spain we had not had a popular person who denounced something like this, that is why they have described it as the ‘Spanish Me Too’, because it has caused many women to finally identify that they are living a similar situation. I want to put that in value“Corredera concluded.