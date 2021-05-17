“I didn’t realize it was 6-0 and 6-0”

The polish Iga Swiatek, which was crowned this Sunday as champion of the WTA 1,000 from Rome after overwhelming the Czech 6-0 by a double Karolina Pliskova in the final, he acknowledged that as soon as he won he had not realized “that it was 6-0 and 6-0”.

“When I won I did not realize that it was 6-0 and 6-0. I did not pay attention to that, because when you think about the result you end up spoiling your performance,” Swiatek said at the post-match press conference.

The Pole was crowned with the third title of her career, after Roland Garros 2020 and Adelaide this year, after a match dominated and lasted just 46 minutes.

“Maybe she was nervous, I played as hard as possible, you are always afraid that your opponent will change tactics. Mentally I was very good today. I realized that he was not moving very well. I focused on myself, and on working” , he assured.

This great triumph will allow him to enter the “top 10” of the world ranking as of this Monday, going from fifteenth to tenth position.

“It’s incredible, I’m having more continuity. It was a bit frustrating not to see the results in the ranking, that’s why I’m very proud to be in the ‘top 10’,” she said.