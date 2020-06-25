Barcelona and Juventus have an agreement on the exchange between Arthur and Pjanic on track, which could be made official very soon. Nonetheless, the Juventus coach did not want to assess the latest news at the press conference this Thursday, but he did send a message to Quique Setién after the words of the Cantabrian towards Miralem Pjanic.

Visibly angry, Maurizio Sarri criticized Setién’s words: «Arthur is a Barcelona player and I find it ugly that I started talking about him. I didn’t like it when Setien talked about Pjanic … Of course, I’m not going to talk about it », he pointed.

The Italian coach refers to Quique Setién’s words about Pjanic in one of his last appearances in front of the media: «All the great soccer players have always liked me and, obviously, as they are great players everyone is likely to be in big teams like Barcelona. He is a great player like dozens of them who appear in the press every day and who could play here, ”said Setién.

Far from giving up on lost, Sarri complimented Pjanic: «He is a player of all my confidence, who has had a difficult time after a drop in his performance. You must react quickly and not create mental problems if you fail in one or two games. I am happy with him, surely he has room for improvement, « said the Italian coach.