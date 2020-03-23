“I didn’t even say goodbye to her”

The contestants of ‘Survivors 2020’, despite having their differences, are a pineapple and at night they act as such. They take the opportunity to tell different experiences and get to know each other better. Rocío Flores was born in the public limelight as the granddaughter of Rocío Jurado, someone for whom his colleagues have also asked him. On this occasion, it was José Antonio Avilés who told Rocío what moments he remembered most from his grandmother.

Rocío Flores talking to her colleagues in ‘Survivors’

The first memory that Avilés named was the press conference that Rocío Jurado gave in the garden of his house announcing his illness. The survivor then remembered her grandmother’s death with great sorrow: “I had a very bad time, it was very traumaticDespite being barely ten years old, I was already aware of the great bond that linked him to his grandmother, because they were always together: “José, Gloria, David and I were always at home with her.”

Flores continued to be honest, providing a piece of information that many were unaware of: “I didn’t even see her sick, nor did I say goodbye to her“He kept answering his colleagues’ questions.”It took my life to hear it again, I couldn’t put a song on it or that no one named me … “, he remembered with overwhelming one of the most difficult moments of his life. Avilés was interested in the reason why he could not say goodbye to his grandmother, but Rocío did not have a clear answer.

Reactions on set

These images were seen in ‘Survivors: No Man’s Land’ and Gloria Camila was on set, so she gave her version of what happened, answering Avilés’ question: “We were all very young and each of us was in our homes, she was with her mother and each one decided that the children were better off“Suso wanted to point out how” generous “Rocío Flores was being when telling things about his family, since it was what “all of Spain wanted to hear” and that the fact that she has thus opened her heart will make “the audience empathize more with her.”

.