George Floyd’s brother tells US Congress: “He didn’t deserve to die for $ 20”

The Judicial Commission of the United States House of Representatives held its first formal hearing to examine the issues behind the weeks of protests, while evaluating projects of deep police reforms.

More than two weeks after George Floyd died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis who suffocated him by pressing on his neck with his knee for almost nine minutes,

Floyd, a Houston-born man who had worked as a nightclub security guard, was unarmed when he was taken into custody outside a market where an employee reported that a man with a similar description attempted to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit bill.

“George didn’t hurt anyone that day. He didn’t deserve to die for $ 20. I ask you, is that the value of a black man? 20 dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough, ”said Philonise Floyd, 42, of Missouri, Texas, near Houston. “It is up to you to make sure that his death was not in vain.”

He buried his brother on Tuesday and broke down tears on the stand describing how he had been unable to say goodbye.

“I am here to ask you to arrest him. Stop the pain, “said Floyd. “George asked for help and was ignored. Please listen to the call that I make to you now, to the calls of our family and the calls on the streets around the world. ”

The emotional hearing included expressions of regret from lawmakers and witnesses over Floyd’s death on May 25, the latest in a series of deaths by African-American men and women at the hands of police that have caused anger on the streets of the United States and calls for reforms.

The audience, however, also highlighted divisions in Congress and the country between those who promote profound changes to police practices and those who defend the work of law enforcement agencies and attribute the problems to, as explained by a Republican lawmaker , “A few bad apples”.

It was unclear whether lawmakers would pass a bill or whether President Donald Trump would cooperate.

“Justice for George,” Philonise Floyd told reporters on the way to the hearing.

The Judicial Commission is preparing to push through the House of Representatives a comprehensive package that seeks to combat police violence and racial injustice by July 4, and is expected to hold new hearings next week to prepare a law that will be voted on by the plenum of the lower house.