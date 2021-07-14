“I didn’t come on vacation, I came to knock out Bryan”

Venezuelan Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez is already in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; To be measured this Friday with the undefeated Juarense Bryan ‘Niño Maravilla’ Flores and excessively confident, it was immediately clear with the reason for his visit to the border, to take the victory by knockout.

‘El Tigre’, son of the historic Venezuelan world champion Leo Gámez, made it clear that he does not come to know the city but to get an important triumph for his aspirations, which is to be world champion as his father did in the decade of the 90’s in four divisions.

“I did not come to Ciudad Juárez on vacation, I know that a victory over Bryan Flores will open many doors for me and I will leave my soul in the ring, I will win by knockout; It will not be easy but I am ready for war and I am confident that my punch will move me forward, ”he said, confident of his mark of 14 knockouts in 19 victories.

The clash between Flores and Gámez heads the ballot presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions and which will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’; in addition to the super flyweight world title duel between the world champion Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez and the official challenger Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández and the official presentation of the fearsome strikeout from the capital Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado and the Sonoran world classified Iraq ‘MagnifiKO’ Diaz.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at: https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123