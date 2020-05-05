Behind the World Cup 2014, the relationship between Angel Di Maria and Real MadridHis team then broke down. So it was transferred in exchange for £ 60 million to Manchester United. However, in the Premier League he only stayed a year and went to Paris Saint Germain, your current club.

Jorgelina CardosoHis wife remembered that moment. “Angel one day came and said: ‘This proposal came out Manchester. Maybe we are going to be a little better because of security. ‘ I warned him that not even fart, that he was going to go alone. ‘Yes Yes. We’re leaving, ‘he replies. There was a lot of money, even after the Spanish came out to tell us peseteros. And yes, darling! If you work in a company and the competition comes to tell you that he pays double, you will run away! “He said.

“Why do you have to be a mask? What I did not want to go to Manchester because at that time I was friends with Gianinna Maradonawho was the couple of Omen, and we traveled from Madrid to his house in Manchester to visit them for a few days off I had Angel at Real. Horrible! We left the house, we greeted them and when we left I said: ‘Let them buy you from any country, less than England‘. And what happened? Within a year we fell into EnglandShit, “he said in an interview with” Los Angeles in the morning. “

And later, Jorgelina He added: “When bad things happen to us, like Mine, we unite. It’s like after that, nothing is so serious. So how is it going to affect me? Not that I was saying to him: ‘Because of you we are in Manchester‘. I said to him: ‘Love, I want to kill myself that it is two in the afternoon and it is night.’ And he was cool: ‘Easy, let’s go …’ “.

Finally, he spoke of a future return to Argentina. “When I met Angel, he worked in a German company, he was a surgical instrument. I went to Portugal to live with him, at that time I was in Benfica. In the middle I left a thousand races, ha. But not for him or for the city, but when we return to live in Argentina I have many projects, “he warned. Will” Fideo “return to Rosario Central?

