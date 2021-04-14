“I did not think that Marcelo Gallardo could become a coach”

Apr 14, 2021 at 8:08 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former soccer player and member of the coaching staff of the Argentine national team, Roberto Ayala, spoke about the River Plate coach, Marcelo gallardo. In a talk with Sportia, Ayala acknowledges that Gallardo was never expected to become a coach. “I didn’t think I could become a coach, I was surprised. “

On the other hand, he is not surprised by the successes he has achieved with his clubs, especially at River Plate. “I am not surprised by the ability he has to think, in any game, whether in River or in the National Team, there was always a strategy behind“. Ayala, who shared a team with Gallardo in River Plate, also recalled some words from the recently deceased Sabela, where he said that to know about football it was necessary to open the head of Marcelo Gallardo.

Messi’s future

The coach believes that the Argentine Barça player will always make the best decision, whatever it may be. “What he has to do about his future, if the subject comes up while we are, obviously he talks, but he will try or seek the best he believes for his future. “

Ayala, currently Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni field assistant, ensures that the next destiny of the footballer is an issue that does not affect them. “He knows where he is, the things he has, the things he has achieved and it is not that we are pending if he will change club or not. “

Even so, he admits that they are pending the present of the Argentine player, as well as the performance with his respective club. “We are always seeing that and we are available in case you need any talk of whatever. “

The former Argentine footballer, Roberto Ayala, retired in 2010, spent a total of seven years at Valencia. After passing through Italy, Spain and finally Argentina, now together with Scaloni they will try to put together a team capable of winning the Copa América that takes place in summer.