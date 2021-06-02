“I did not know that it was so manipulable, Rocío Carrasco has been a slap”

In the midst of the events in commemoration of Rocío Jurado, this Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast Rocío on the set, a last program that was the final touch of the documentary Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive. As usual, the format started with a monologue by Carlota Corredera.

Among the commentators were the regulars Paloma García Pelayo, Ana Bernal-Triviño, Montse Suárez … and, as a novelty, Kiko Hernández and Pilar Rahola. In addition, from the beginning the presenter announced that the chair that was empty would be occupied later. And it finally turned out to be Lydia Lozano who occupied that seat.

And, the journalist has been one of the Older Speakers by Antonio David Flores, something that she herself recognized in an expected conversation with Carrasco. After highlighting what the documentary had meant on a social level, he went on to relate the professional implications of the La Fábrica de la Tele format.

“You have been a very fat slap. We always said ‘Why doesn’t he speak in public, but he does make demands? Do you want money? “Later, Lozano directly alluded to Antonio David Flores.

“All this while the other person was doing it publicly. I imagine your psychological pain when seeing a person speaking on television or calling me when he was away… I already said it in the first chapter. I was very surprised by the suicide attempt, because the other was already in court, “she continued. The journalist went on to acknowledge her failures.

“I did not know that she was a manipulable woman. I have to admit that I believed everything. What did you think of me when I said things that you have now proven to be a lie? “Lydia asked Rocío Carrasco. And, according to what they shared, both were intimate in the past, and the journalist was practically one more in the house of the Jury.

“That is precisely why I did not understand anything. That someone who knew me forever started talking to that anger and vehemence from Tómbola o The surprise … you have been treated as if you were family and you never called me to contrast or ask, “Carrasco recalled.

Later, Lozano picked up an occasion in which Rocío Carrasco tried to make him see reason, although he acknowledged that, at that moment, the protagonist of the documentary did not believe the words and he did not share them on any set at the request of Carrasco herself. “There is no greater blind than the one who does not want to see,” commented the daughter of the oldest in this regard, forcefully.