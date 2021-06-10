“I did not give up against Canelo” assures BJ Saunders

The British boxer, Billy Joe Saunders, spoke for the first time about his defeat against the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, The European boxer stated in a forceful way that he did not give up to continue with the fight, but that it was his corner that made the decision.

In chat with TalkSports, BJ Saunders, He explained what happened in his corner moments after he received the heavy blow that ended up causing a fracture to his right cheekbone.

“I was going to go out to fight the ninth round as a right-hander, So when people say I quit or quit, you have to analyze the situation. My team is there to do a job, and look out for my interests. I am there to fight all night. When we step into the ring, it is our lives that we are willing to put at risk. But never in my life would I say that I am liquidated and I don’t want to continue ”.

Likewise, he mentioned that he accepted his defeat against Canelo and that he considers him a world-class boxer.

“I can only say that that night the best man won. That’s how it is. I would have loved to see what would happen in the next four or five rounds because I put a lot of heart and effort into it. This is the sport

