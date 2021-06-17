I did not fail Noelia marks her return to romantic music

Noelia’s I Didn’t Fail Mark Her Return to Romantic Music | Instagram

Marking his return to romantic music the singer Noelia will present us her new single “I did not fail“which he will present shortly.

After several years of requests from her fans for the interpreter of “Give me a reason“will perform romantic songs again, Noelia he has finally decided to do it, the thrill of hearing a hit like “Your“He sure has his fans more than excited.

The beautiful Puerto Rican is not the only one who has moved with her return to this musical genre, it also coincides with the return of The Bukis who will soon start with a tour, like Noelia and Los Bukis led by Marco Antonio Solis, we find the return of other celebrities who have surprised Internet users.

The official premiere will be held in a few days, this Monday, June 21 through Telemundo at 2:00 p.m. Mexico, do not miss it and in case you do it, you will surely be able to see the transmission on social networks as much from the singer and from the television network.

Read also: From magazine! Ricky Martin and her husband in romantic photos

For the moment the model and businesswoman has kept this new single a mystery which is expected to become a success as she did with her song “You” when she just started her career, for thousands of people the fact that great personalities such as Puerto Rican bring back this musical genre surely you are more than delighted.

In addition to Noelia and Los Bukis, we will also continuously see great titans of the genre such as Bronco, Carro Show, Marisela and the new talents that little by little are joining this movement that in recent years has been relegated thanks to the genre. They have certainly been dominating the industry for years.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Precisely the MS band has been one of those in charge of bringing back to romantic music, since she has already been paving the way for this return that is expected to lead in the coming years, surely there is more than one Internet user who misses these romantic songs that for years they did not make to sigh.

Although Noelia has also chosen to perform pop songs, she has not neglected the genre that made her famous, now after several years she will once again delight us with her voice and not only with her exquisite figure.