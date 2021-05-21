“I did not expect to be fired from the club”

05/21/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

EFE

The maximum sports manager of the handball section of the Barça, David barrufet, confirmed this Friday that the Barça entity has fired him claiming that he wants to start a new project in the section. “Maybe I expected him to be relieved at the head of the section, but not to be fired from the club. It has been a very hard moment for me, but I am from Barça, I have always been and will be whoever is on the board, “he reflected.

“Last Wednesday, the 19th, I was informed that I would not continue to lead the section or at the club at the end of this season, since a new project is being sought, “explained the exporter, who was taken by surprise by the decision to completely dispense with his services.

About to turn 51 years old, leave the Barça entity after 37 years, having achieved 71 titles as a player -only surpassed by Aitor Egurrola in roller hockey (75) – and having been a first-team player for 22 seasons (1988-2010), coming out like this has been “a surprise” for him: “But I have to abide by this decision.”

“I am an employee of the club and this is a dismissal, put that plain, but now I don’t want to think about anything other than the two titles that we still have left: the Asobal Cup and the Champions League. I repeat that Barça is my club and it will always be so, “he said. After his retirement, in June 2010, Barrufet, graduated in sports law, he joined the legal services of the club, and in October 2015 he was appointed manager of the handball section.

He was responsible, along with Xavi Pascual, to make one of the most powerful squads on the continent and that has won consecutively all the Spanish titles it has played: Liga Asobal (6), Copa del Rey (6), Copa Asobal (5) and Super Cup of Spain (5 ).

To this record, he has also added three Club World Cups (2017, 2018 and 2019) and only one Champions League title was missing, although the Barça He has been in three Finals to Four (2017, 2019 and 2020) during the time he has held this position.