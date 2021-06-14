‘I did not betray Morena, I am not political suicide’: Monreal

Ricardo Monreal Ávila rejected the fact that he betrayed Morena in Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office and in the rest of Mexico City that his party lost to the Coalition Va por México.

He also clarified that he does not think about the controversy between Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard over the tragedy of Metro Line 12, based on his own presidential aspirations, because “whoever dares to advance the rhythms and times is nothing but a suicide political and I am not ”.

He reported that in the parliamentary group of Morena’s senators, who met this afternoon to analyze the electoral results, “we are not asking for resignations, nor does it correspond to us. But the need for a face-to-face meeting with the leadership was raised, both with Mario Delgado and with Citlalli Hernández and the members of the National Committee ”.

At a press conference, Ricardo Monreal admitted that he knows Sandra Cuevas, the elected mayor of Cuauhtémoc, but never worked with him.

“I did not betray the movement. I am not responsible for anything. I cannot twist the arm of the voters of Cuauhtémoc. They are quite skilled, politicized.

“I know the person who won. I do know her. He never worked with me, by the way; some have said that she was my collaborator. I know her and she tried to be a deputy for a district in Azcapotzalco for Morena, they didn’t give her a chance. They excluded her.

“Then she wanted to be a deputy for a district of Cuauhtémoc and they didn’t give her a chance either. In the end she decided to accept an invitation from this group of parties and there are the results. But I voted in the delegation for Morena in the three ballots and it would be very powerful for me to influence the citizens of Cuauhtémoc, who are all truly aware, politicized and people with extraordinary criteria. It even seems to me a lack of respect that they say that they could have been manipulated ”, he affirmed.

Asked about speculations about the benefits that the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard are involved in a public dispute regarding the tragedy of Metro Line 12, Ricardo Monreal assured that it is not politically suicidal.

“I am not thinking about that. We are out of time. That the only thing that interests me is to strengthen the presidential institution. That he who dares to advance the rhythms and the times is nothing but a political suicide and I am not, “he said.

He also added that “I am very clear how these political circumstances are constructed, so I will not act in a hasty way or in an advantageous or petty way.

“For me, enough time is missing and what interests the parliamentary group is to strengthen the presidential figure and consolidate the political transition and deepen the regime change. We are not moved by any other aspiration. We are not moved by any vulgar ambition. At this moment what we need is to build a country and show people that they were right to bet on change ”, he highlighted.

Similarly, he considered that “now what we must do in our lost spaces is to rebuild our relationship with the voters who left, with the middle class, with businessmen.

“We must rebuild our relationship with the social sectors, with economic groups, with groups of scientists, with civil society groups, with non-governmental organizations. Far from looking for how to disqualify and how to blame for the clumsiness of the decisions, it is necessary to look for how to consolidate unity and cohesion in our country, in all regions ”, he assured.

#EnVivo Converso with the media that cover the information source of the Senate of the Republic. https://t.co/97ideyWOvg – Ricardo Monreal A. (@RicardoMonrealA) June 14, 2021

jcp