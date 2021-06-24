‘I deserve to have a life, I am not to be a slave’; Britney asks the judge to end guardianship – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday that guardianship ends Court-appointed who has controlled the pop star’s money and affairs since 2008

The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with your first words in court in the 13 years of the settlement legal for your supervision.

Spears said the guardianship imposed by the court is “abusive” and condemned her father and the other people who have controlled her.

I want to end this guardianship without being evaluated. This guardianship is doing me much more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, ”Spears said by telephone in a long, emotional and at times profane speech, in which she condemned the legal agreement and her father who has controlled it most of the time.

Spears, 39, said wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby, but the guardianship does not allow him to do so. She pointed out to the court that they are forcing her to take contraceptives against her will.

Photo: ap

All I want is to own my own money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me, ”Spears said.

In the written speech that lasted more than 20 minutes, Spears revealed many details that had been carefully reserved by the court.

When a lawyer, representing one of the persons responsible for his guardianship, said that the hearing and the transcription of the same should be kept private To keep medical information from being released, Spears confronted her and said her words should be public.

They have interfered with my life, so I feel it should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say, ”Spears said.

Spears added that they forced her to take lithium against her will after rehearsals for a planned 2019 Las Vegas residency were halted that was eventually canceled.

She said all she did was disagree with a part of the choreography of the shows.

I’m not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance move. “

Spears was interrupted once by the judge and another by the court reporter, who asked him to speak more slowly.

About 100 admirers of the so-called movement #FreeBritney (Free Britney) gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing with signs reading “Free Britney Now!” and “Get out of Britney’s life!”

Spears said she has felt she has not been heard in any of her previous court appearances, all of which have remained confidential.

The judge thanked her for her statements, which she described as “brave”And did not comment further.

Other attorneys in the room also said that this was not the avenue to respond to the statements, but they agreed by saying they were brave. The lawyer for James Spears, Britney’s father, requested a recess to speak with his client.

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III made a request that the pop star speak to the court at a hearing in April. Said Spears I had not officially asked to file an application to terminate the guardianship.

Guardianship was established when Spears was going through an emotional crisis in 2008. Spears has said that this helped save her from financial ruin and keep her a top-tier pop star.

Her father and her lawyers have emphasized that the artist and her fortune, which according to court records exceeds $ 50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. According to the law, Spears would have to show that she is competent to make her decisions.

Source: Excelsior