“I cried for two weeks”: Britney Spears spoke about the controversial documentary of her life



Britney Spears.

Photo: Vivien Killilea / Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

Britney Spears he finally spoke out on the controversial documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which chronicled her rise and fall from global stardom.

“I didn’t see the documentary, but from what I heard about it, I was embarrassed by the spotlights they put on me. I cried for two weeks, and well, I still cry sometimes“.

The film exposes how the media, and the music industry, approached Britney’s artistic career in a macho way.

It also addresses her mental health issues and the way her father continues to be, even without her approval, her legal guardian and manager of her estate.

“My whole life has been the subject of speculation, I have always been observed and judged“, wrote.

“I have always been judged, insulted, embarrassed by the media. I still am, ”he added.

Spears, 39, accompanied her remarks with a video where she dances, because, she said, it makes her feel wild, human and alive.