“I couldn’t even wear a sock”

06/08/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Alexander Davidovich stated that he faced physically “broken” the quarterfinals of Roland Garros against german Alexander Zverev, exhausted by exhaustion from the best week of his life and affected by severe pain in his back.

“I’m a bit disappointed in myself, I knew it was going to be a tough game. When I finished with (Federico) Delbonis (his opponent in the second round), I couldn’t put on a sock, I was physically pretty bad, I did not know if I was going to enter the track, because I did not want to do what I have done, I wanted to live in the moment, “said the Spaniard after to lose 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1.

“I started quite well, but throughout the game I was neither mentally nor physically. Everything weighed on me. They have been two quite hard weeks here, intense matches with many emotions, that and what I take to the bag, it will be good for me for the future, “added the 22-year-old tennis player just turned.

Having overcome two duels within five sets en route to the first quarters of a career Grand Slam, Davidovich He pointed out that his body told him enough. “Yesterday I trained for 20 minutes. I had quite severe back pain, I spent hours with the physio. Today I woke up better, but it has been a drama to put on my socks“said the player who did not want to leave a bad image in his best tournament.

“I have surpassed myself. Finishing a Roland Garros like this is tough mentally, I know I’m playing well, but today my physical, mentality has failed me. I did not want to give this image. But it was broken, I didn’t know if I could give 100%. I have given it all the first set, but the second and third I was KO, “he added.

Despite everything, he highlighted positive things about his time at Roland Garros: “Being in rooms has been a dream come true after years of watching it on TV. It is rewarding. But I am leaving with a thorn that I did not want. I have to improve many things, I will spend other years fighting for some quarters against top rivals, “he promised.