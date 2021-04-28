“I couldn’t do that to Tom”

This Tuesday, Telecinco broadcast in its prime time Survivors: in no man’s land, the debate presented by Carlos Sobera. In addition to save Gianmarco Onestini From the nomination that was granted last Thursday, the full-fledged contestants had to make a complicated decision: vote who among them would go, for a few days, to the stranded ship.

No one was very euphoric at the idea, because in addition to some more complicated housing conditions, the environment the boat is on fire and there are many conflicts between the contestants on board. There were two rules when choosing someone: the survivors could not propose themselves or those who had already been on the ship, that is, Valeria and Palito.

After the vote, a technical draw between Tom Brusse and Alejandro Albalá. For her part, Melyssa Pinto obtained a point. And it was precisely she who was in charge of breaking the tie, obeying your weekly leader role. The Catalan’s decision was an example for some and incomprehensible for others: she sent Alejandro Albalá to the ship, saving Tom Brusse, as he was chosen to stay.

The Portuguese woman explained that, despite all the discussions, she had a great affection for the French, who had been her boyfriend for the past year, so she felt she “couldn’t do that to him” and that it wasn’t “moral” for her to get him off the island. This upset Albalá who, in addition to regretting that Marta López did not vote for Brusse to tie the tie, showed his incomprehension before Melyssa’s decision.

From the set he was accompanied by the presenter, Sobera, who also questioned his words. For her part, Oriana said that she was an example of how loyal and good Melyssa was; Y Sandra Pica, the businessman’s current girlfriend, celebrated the decision and said that it seemed logical to her because of the support that Tom had given her. your ex during the contest.