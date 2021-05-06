“I could have done something else, but in the end, it’s Rafa”

05/05/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He regretted not having “done something else” in the match against Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Madrid tournament, drew a positive reading of the match and praised the values ​​of the world number two, his lifelong idol.

“You could have done something better from the game, but in the end it’s Rafa. It’s never easy, neither the first time nor when you’ve been a hundred times. Playing with him is very special, being with him on the court. The next one will be different, I’ll know how to play and how to get out onto the track. This time I had the urge to want to finish the fast points. There were moments when it seemed that it was not Rafa. But it is an experience that I will always take with me “Alcaraz explained.

The young Spaniard refused to justify, in part, the defeat by the abdominal discomfort he had after suffering a fall in the third game of the match.

“It has not affected me. It has been a nuisance that has been that moment and then I have been well. As I said in front I had a great Rafa who has not let me play at a high level. I have been in tow but have Rafa opposite is never easy and I have to learn to handle playing with these types of players “, argued the Murcian tennis player.

Carlos Alcaraz praised the values ​​of Rafael Nadal, from whom he intends to learn. “For me that Rafa talks about me like that means a lot. In the end I have always said that he is my idol since I was little and I want to follow in his footsteps. I have never seen him make a bad gesture. I am doing things well and if I continue like this I will go in the right way, “he stressed.