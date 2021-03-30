“I could drink 14 pints and still give Joshua enough.”

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 32, revealed this week that he is drinking up to 12 pints a day. He also added that he stopped eating and training, putting his fight with Anthony Joshua in serious jeopardy. But the Gypsy King reiterated that he still believes he could destroy his British rival, even after consuming alcohol. Fury told MTK Global: “I could drink 14 pints and still give AJ enough. I’m not training anymore. Anyway, I only need six or seven weeks. I don’t need great training partners, “he added.

Fury has not stepped into the ring since his February 2020 win over Deontay Wilder to snatch the WBC belt.. Talks between Joshua and Fury’s teams were expected to conclude shortly with an announcement about the first unification this summer, according to The Sun. But despite public comments from Bob Arum and Eddie Hearn suggesting a contract deal is near, Fury dropped the bomb this week by stating that he will not fight in the UK again and that AJ’s fight is out of time.

However, the agreement seems very close, according to the British media, and there may be up to 200 million pounds involved. “AJ and Fury are scheduled to meet in the first of two matches this June or July, probably in the Middle East. I think we will give everyone great news soon, “Hearn added.