“I consider my preparation for Roland Garros done”

05/15/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

EFE

Rafa Nadal, who shielded his ticket to the final of the 1000 Masters in Rome this Saturday by beating the American Reilly Opelka (6-4 and 6-4), said that his preparation for Roland Garros is already “done”, after playing four tournaments ashore this course.

“What happens here will not make a big difference for the next few weeks. It’s a final, you want to win and that’s it, it’s not because in two weeks there will be Roland Garros. Being in the final again is important and in terms of preparation for Roland Garros I consider the job done, “Nadal said at a press conference at the end of his game.

“I consider it done because I overcame a good process in the last month. I played four events, I made my full schedule, I played two quarter-finals, I won one and I am in the final here, “he continued.

Nadal He will fight this Sunday for his tenth crown in Rome, where he won his first title in 2005, after beating Opelka this Saturday, a player of two meters and eleven centimeters who has a very powerful serve. “When you play these games you know that it will not be a good game, you know that you will not have rhythm and that you will have few opportunities to break. You have to be focused, it is important not to suffer much with the serve. Today I only had breaking balls against a I play, but I saved that moment. Going back to the final here means a lot to me, “he said.

His rival in the final will be the winner of the match between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and italian Lorenzo Sonego, who will play the second semifinal after overcoming their quarterfinal round this Saturday.

However, Nadal He does not believe that the waste of energy of his rival in the final will be key. “I have also had a very hard week, what has to happen will happen. I don’t think that anything that happens today will have a decisive impact. I try to make my way, I have spent many hours of tension on the track, a lot of physical and mental burden “, He said.