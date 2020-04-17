An idol of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Xavi gave an interview to Manchester City. In it, the former player talked about his relationship with Guardiola and praised the current coach of the English club.

– We talk frequently, we have a good relationship. The truth is that I consider him the best coach of the moment, in the world. Therefore, anything he can contribute to me will be welcome. It is a privilege to have him around to contribute with things – said the current coach of Al-Sadd.

Xavi also recalled Guardiola’s first six months at the helm of Barcelona.

– Guardiola being the coach, I had no doubts. It is true that the first year was difficult because it is always necessary to adapt to all styles, models or even another culture or other history, but I had no doubt that Guardiola would be successful.

As a coach, Xavi follows the legacy that legends like Guardiola, Cruyff, Van Gaal and Rijkaard.

– My idea is that the player likes it and I understand that he likes to have the ball, I want to have the ball as long as possible. I was raised in Cruyff, Guardiola, Rijkarrd and Van Gaal schools, etc. If you have the ball, the opponent does not have it and we are already defending ourselves with the ball and, if I have the ball, I have more chances to score a goal.

The former midfielder looked at Manchester City’s top players and the team’s game strategy.

– I like talented players who express this talent for the team. David Silva himself is extraordinary, Kevin De Bruyne is extraordinary, Kun Agüero himself has made a leap in quality because he understands that he needs to work for the team. Bernardo Silva looks wonderful to me. Sterling is another wonderful player, they don’t stop, they don’t stop pushing, they create things, they go into space, one by one. These when these players appear to be of a high level. Gündogan himself, also of a high level. There are players at City of galactic level – he said.

