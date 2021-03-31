“I confirm that in ten days Madrid will have a huge impact”

The president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, has “ratified” this Wednesday his forecast that “Madrid, in ten days from the 1st, will have a huge incidence” of infections, a statement that days ago already gave rise to a controversy with her Madrid counterpart, Isabel Díaz Ayuso

Revilla predicted on the 22nd a peak of infections after Easter, “especially in Madrid” which, in his opinion, will be a “bomb”, according to a conversation captured by microphones while speaking with several councilors.

Díaz Ayuso responded to these statements by assuring that, while the Cantabrian president gave “napkins” to citizens, Madrid was bringing “22 planes” with material to protect health workers.

Although at first Revilla avoided continuing the controversy, when asked about the matter this Wednesday on the Onda Vasca station, he explained that when he said those words, in a private conversation, it was something that he “saw coming.”

“I would like to be wrong,” he continued, “but I confirm that Madrid, in ten days from the 1st, is going to have a huge impact, as we are also going to go up, because there is interrelation,” he stressed.

Also questioned about the current situation of Spanish politics, he pointed out that, despite being a member of Parliament “uninterruptedly” since 1983, he could not “even imagine” the “political disaster” that he is seeing “now”.

He recalled, in this regard, that the current concern of people is to know when they are vaccinated and when the European funds will arrive, for which he has censured that, “…

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.