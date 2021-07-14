“I come to Levante very hungry”

07/14/2021 at 5:44 PM CEST

The defender Enric Franquesa said this Wednesday that arrives at Levante with “very hungry” sports and grateful for the fact that the Valencian club gives him the opportunity to play in the First Division.

“I will never forget that Levante gives me the opportunity to play in the First Division and it is something that I will carry with me forever. I am very motivated. I arrive at an age when I feel like a more mature person and more prepared for football. I arrive very hungry and I think it will be a great season, “he said in statements provided by Levante.

He was surprised by the unity and good atmosphere “above normal” that has been found in the locker room. “It should always be like that, but it shows that several have been working together and that there is a good camaraderie,” he added.

Franquesa, 24, defined himself as “a competitive player“who likes offensive play, who will know how to adapt to Levante’s playing profile in recent years and believes that he will be able to bring” depth and speed up “.

He told the Levante supporters that a player arrives “with a lot of desire” and that his goal is that when the season ends they will be proud of the work he has done and of his effort.

“The motivation is very high and I have been wanting to achieve great challenges from day one,” he concluded.