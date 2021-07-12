“I choose the pitchers based on what I see in training.”

07/12/2021

On at 05:20 CEST

Efe

Gareth Southgate, the English coach, assured that his team cannot blame themselves for anything, although he described the loss to Italy on penalties as painful and disappointing.“We are tremendously disappointed because the players deserve it all. They have given everything tonight, they have left their skin in the field. They’ve played really well at times, keeping the ball, especially early in the second half, “Southgate said.

“They cannot recriminate anything. It has been a pleasure to work with them and they have gone further than ever in this tournament, although tonight we have such great pain in the dressing room,” he added.

As for what he will tell players who missed penalties, Southgate said he will keep it private.

“That concerns me. I choose pitchers based on what I see in practice. No one is alone in this. We have won together as a team before and today it is our fault that we did not win the match. As for penalties, the decision is mine. ”

“We are together. They have given the country some incredible moments and tonight is going to be difficult for everyone. It is normal to be disappointed because chances to win trophies like these are very few in life. But when they realize what they have accomplished, they should be very proud of themselves, “concluded Southgate.