Israel Jaitovich: I caught a lover from my mom, while my dad lost his life | Reform

Israel Jaitovich opened his heart to Gustavo Adolfo Infante and shared the hard loss of his father at 12 years of age; however, there was another hard coup added to this as he discovered his mother with his lover when his father was fighting the disease.

The presenter shared for The Minute That Changed My Destiny that his mother was Mexican and his father was Jewish, who lost his life from cancer when Jaitovich was still very young.

Abraham Jaitovich lost the battle against pancreatic cancer after almost a year in treatments when the famous one was still a child and shared that the only memory he has of that fact is when the doctor comes out and says « Madam, your husband died! » »

It may interest you: Karla Panini and Américo Garza showed a lot of pain in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo

He left very young, he left at 50, Israel shared.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Listen to it in the 25th minute.

Jaitovich went further and shared that he was a very awake child, so he discovered things that his parents tried to hide, such as that his father consumed m @ r! Huana and his mother had a lover.

Read also: Karla Panini: Businessman assured, she is cornered and would tell pure lies in an interview

I caught a lover for my mom, while my dad was dying of cancer in the hospital, said the actor.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The famous shared that later he understood everything, since his father also had an extra marital relationship, where he even had a son; « but no one treated me badly, I was a very lonely child. »