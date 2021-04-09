‘I Care a Lot’ – A cute artifice

‘I Care a Lot’ begins with Rosamund Pike assuring that there are two types of people: Those who take advantage and those who take advantage. Of course Pike is one of the first. A whore lioness, in her own words. His voice will accompany us throughout the two long hours that this film lasts, with which J Blakeson tries to make it clear that he is the director of ‘The Disappearance of Alice Creed’ rather than the person in charge of ‘The Fifth Wave’.

Yes and no. There are also two films that advance in parallel in ‘I Care a Lot’ during its two long hours of footage: On the one hand, the portrait of what would be an implacable villain, the one embodied by Pike herself with the same coldness of the adult. Amy; on the other, the suspense thriller tinged with black humor from which we always expect some kind of final twist. In the end, it is not clear which one is being taken advantage of and which one is being taken advantage of.

‘I Care a Lot’ is divided in two, or as if it were, and when towards an hour and a half it seems that it will end, like ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, it stretches for half an hour more . A long epilogue that to a great extent breaks the charm developed until then, as predictable as at the same time agile and suggestive by this fable that nevertheless goes back in its last bars. Everything is for that final twist. Or not.

It’s obvious that Blakeson is trying hard, that Pike is enjoying himself like a child, and that if Dinklage is not limited by a handful of inches the world will be too small for him. However ‘I Care a Lot’ is weighed down by that second half in which, as it were, breaks that plot inertia that provides due credibility, real or apparent. And with it the magic of someone who until that moment had no reason to be aware of watching a movie.

‘I Care a Lot’ is meritorious. Appreciable. Enjoyable. Actually a good movie. But like the film that it is, in the end and especially in its final stretch, it leaves the bittersweet feeling of not having been able to spin so fine that the seams are not visible. Those of an artifice that is enjoyed, comfortable and easy, but that is not capable of convincing us that its amorality is authentic. Because that is not it. A cute artifice, in short.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



