"I can't take it anymore" exclaimed Philippe of Edinburgh of Queen Elizabeth

Friends of Philip of Edinburgh they were the backwater of an exhaustive duke after the first nights of his wedding he spent with Queen Elizabeth of whom he supposedly exclaimed “I can’t get her out of my bed!”.

Following the recent departure of Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, the love story between him and the Queen Isabel has become more relevant after they spent 73 years of their life together. In the midst of this, a number of more personal aspects of the royal couple have also captured some prominence.

Philip of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day. AP

“Can’t I no more with Isabel?”

A young and vigorous athlete, former naval officer and sought-after heartthrob in his best days, Felipe de Edimburgo, 26, showed himself to his friends exhausted, with premature wrinkles, just two months after his wedding ceremony with the then princess British the “consort“of Queen Elizabeth revealed that he could no longer handle the” voracious sexual appetite of his wife. ”

David, I can’t take it anymore. The cousin pointed out delicately: Sure, the responsibilities …

Staying in an apartment owned by his cousin, the Duke of Milford Haven, Felipe would confess:

No, the problem is Isabel’s excessive s3xu @ l appetite. Long live I’m not a prude and that she was a virgin, but she has taken a liking to the thing and I can’t get her out of my bed! I can’t take it anymore! would reveal.

The “former royal navy officer“, he was well known for his off-the-cuff comments most of the time, it would be a few months after he had married the then young Queen of England that the Duke of Edinburgh called” Earl of Merioneth “and” Baron of Greenwich “, it would reveal the first indiscretions of his life as a couple.

An exhausted Felipe de Edimburgo shared his first nights with “Lilibeth” as the sovereign logeva was familiarly called, with whom he had four children.

However, this would not be the worst, but Felipe’s indiscretion stopped even Buckingham Palace after being betrayed by his cousin

You have to cut these comments in the bud, you can’t explain to everyone that the future queen of England is a little princess c @ ch0nda obsessed with s3x0 ”.

The enamored and young couple had four children during their extensive marriage, their first-born was Prince Charles of Wales, followed by Princess Anne, Andrew, Duke of York, Edward, Duke of Wessex.

However, in the midst of the happy fairytale life that the young couple seemed to lead, Queen Elizabeth was dealing with her spouse’s escapades, so this one to the Côte d’Azur would not have been the only one since it has transpired that the Duke of Edinburgh he spent most of his time traveling under the guise of sport.

In addition to this, several rumors about the couple also circulated in which on several occasions they referred that many of the escapes of the grandfather of princes William and Harry to Argentina were by a woman, a naked lady of high society.

In addition, Felipe was frequently related to various figures in the Hollywood industry, Marilyn Monroe and even Brigitte Bardot, it was a world with which he had strong ties, while the monarch who despised that medium, they say.

It should be said that, they would not be the only gaffes of the duke, Prince Harry would reveal part of his personality in the middle of saying goodbye to his grandfather, saying that “you never knew what could come out of his mouth.”

But apparently, for Queen Elizabeth they were defects that she could bear since she loved him madly, proof of this is that she overlooked so many things that are known today about the reality of her life with the one she was until last April 9 , the oldest member of royalty, Philip of Edinburgh.

On the other hand, the prince “oldest royal consort” was the one who supported the reign of Elizabeth II until the end since, according to the queen herself, Philip of Edinburgh would be her “rock” to face everything that her extensive reign has meant.