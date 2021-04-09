“I can’t make decisions based on personal goals”

04/09/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Chelsea manager, Thomas tuchel, explained in the preview of the match against Crystal Palace that Kepa’s presence in goal cannot depend on personal goals: “Kepa also has the objective of playing for Spain, but that cannot influence my decisions. I cannot make decisions based on the personal goals of the players.”.

The German, who recognizes that the meta wants to play the next European Championship with Luis Enrique’s team, has only participated in nine games this season. The ex of Athletic Club lost protagonist by his poor performance during Frank Lampard’s stage and with Thomas Tuchel it has been seen ostracized: has only played three games, two FA Cup and one Premier League.

Another player who does not seem to trust is Tammy Abraham, whose prominence has diminished: “He has not had the impact that we expect and demand of him. Then he had an injury and lost the possibility of fighting for a place in the team.”. “We are in a decisive part of the season in which it is not easy to get the players who return from injury in tune,” he acknowledged.

Testimonials at Tuchel’s Chelsea

Kepa and Tammy Abraham are two victims of Thomas Tuchel’s slate. The German, who took the reins of the team after the dismissal of Frank Lampard, has designed a solid Chelsea, which also has a foot and a half in the semifinals of the Champions League.

And he has done it without trusting 100% in Kepa, who only accumulates 810 minutes of play, nor Abraham, who has suffered an ankle injury and does not finish entering into the coach’s plans. The English attacker has scored 12 goals and has delivered six assists this season.