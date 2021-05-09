By Edwin Pérez – Popular UFC lightweight and welterweight fighter Donald Cerrone yesterday faced Alex Morono in what was the UFC co-feature on ESPN 24. The match ended with Morono winning via TKO in the first round.

The fall suffered at the hands of Morono leaves Cerrone with one foot out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The last 6 fights of Cerrone have ended in 5 losses and 1 No-Contest. Currently, there are many people who believe that the ‘Cowboy’ should consider retirement and not only because of the loss of level, but also because of a health issue.

But you have to understand that thinking about retirement must be difficult for someone like Cerrone, who has been in MMA professionally since 2006.

Cerrone delivered some statements to ESPN where he spoke about how he felt after the loss to Morono. The veteran fighter does not want to walk away from the competition, and hopes that the president of the UFC, Dana White, allow you to withdraw on your own terms (via MMANews):

Donald Cerrone: “I’m heartbroken, that’s for sure. I do not know. I don’t know how to answer about whether this is the moment. I do not know. I don’t feel like that, but how I feel and how I performed are two different things. Stinks. Who knows? I wanted to go back to 155 (pounds), those guys at 170 hit hard, they’re big guys, but like I said, I have no excuses. The boy introduced himself, he was ready ”. “It’s definitely hard to break a streak, right? I have to break that damn streak because it’s brutal. I wish I had answers, but I don’t have them. “ “Of course not (it’s my last fight). No way. I will not leave this way. I will, I will know that (it will be my last fight), I will get there and hopefully kick butt. There is no way it can end like this. I can’t let my legacy end like this. “ “I’ll call the boss and tell him, ‘Hey man, I know it’s been a rough couple of years, but when it’s time, let me retire well.’

