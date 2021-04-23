“I can’t imagine that the Super League will ever exist”

04/23/2021 at 10:32 AM CEST

The Chairman of the Management Board of Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, reiterated his rejection of the Super League, which considers it a mistake. In addition, he showed his disappointment with the president of Juventus in Turin, Andrea Agnelli, although he expressed his willingness to dialogue with Real Madrid’s Florentino Pérez.

In an interview with L’Équipe, Rummenigge, who will be replaced in 8 months by Oliver Kahn, assured that in his 65 years of life and after having been everything in the world of football, “I have never lived such an incredible week and with so many scares “, admitted. “All the club leaders are, logically, disappointed with Andrea these last days,” he pointed out.

The key for the president is that the founders have backed off so quickly. “The important thing is that the twelve clubs have acknowledged having made a mistake very quickly “, he explained. The Bayern manager considered that the Superliga project responds to “a request for help, a desperate message, especially for clubs in southern Europe.” Rummenigge alleges that there are currently “a link between their financial difficulties and the consequences of the pandemic“.

In addition, he admitted that he maintains “excellent” relations with Florentino Pérez, “ do not forget that you are in charge of the best known club in the world“and wanted him to accept the dialogue proposed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The new 2024 format

Rummenigge acknowledged that the first phase of the Champions League had lost some interest and considered acceptable the new formula proposed by UEFA from 2024, which denied that it could be brought forward two years “for legal and commercial reasons “.

That new formula “it will allow you to experience even stronger emotions” because it augurs “more suspense and difficulty for the clubs, including the big favorites.”

“If we have said no to the Super League it has been because we are fully satisfied with the Champions League and we do not forget our responsibility to the fans, who oppose this type of reform, “he said. Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to the Super League “sent a very strong signal” to reject the project.