Marcelo Rios , former world number one in tennis, is quite a character on and off the courts. His career was a roller coaster. with explosive ascents, sudden descents and always with strong emotions. Now, the Chilean, through a live on Instagram with his friend Alex Rossi, reviews some memories of his career, such as the day he decided to hang the racket forever & mldr; although later I did not comply.

05/10/2020 at 12:51

CEST

The ‘Chinese’, who passes the confinement in United States, does not understand the measures that the country chaired by Donald trump to combat COVID-19. “It is strange what is happening, because being the most infected country, they are opening shopping malls, Disney. It is not understandable to open massive places having so many infected.” He says he fears the virus: “I have respect for him. I’m not ready to die yet,” he says.

On his career, he talks about a whole reference, Pete Sampras and his rivalry with the American: “My first goal was to get Pete out, because I was lousy. We had the same agent but I didn’t like him, I never talked to him. Today I start to think about how I did it and I don’t know how the hell I did it and I have no idea.”

His immaturity led him to make incomprehensible decisions: “I don’t remember if I told my dad that when I became number 1 I was going to retire from tennis. I was a minute away from saying at the conference that I was leaving. It was not superb, he wanted to do it. Then I thought about it coldly and said: What the fuck do I do next? I’m going to college? “

Marcelo acknowledges that success came too soon: “I was too stupid at 21, I had no idea about anything. He grabbed me at a time when I liked the egg, going out … What a 21-year-old asshole does. I wish I was older, more mature “

Rivers compares to the professionalism of today’s players: “I can’t imagine Federer going out and drunk. I drank and went out and obviously to be number one it was not possible “.

The Chilean is a fan of Nick Kyrgios and Fabio Fognini: “I laugh with Kyrgios and Fognini. I like to see that tennis. Today you throw a racket and they put a fine on you, you can’t do anything. Tennis has made so many rules …”.

