“I can’t give a clear answer to the Olympics, we’ll see in a couple of months”

Rafael Nadal assured this Tuesday in Rome that “in a normal world” he would never miss a few Olympic Games, but he acknowledged that this pandemic context creates a situation of uncertainty that prevents him from making a final decision before the next two months.

“I don’t know yet, I can’t give a clear answer (about participation in the Tokyo Games) because I don’t know. In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, of course, we all know how important they are to me. In these situations, I do not know, we will see in a couple of months, “said the Balearic in a press conference at the Italic Forum from Rome, where he will debut this Wednesday against the Italian Jannik Sinner.

“I have to organize my calendar. In a normal year I always have my calendar clear from January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible, “he added.

The Manacor team also considered that the most expert players are particularly suffering from the pandemic because they are “more aware of the problems. The pandemic has made us experience things that we were not used to. When you talk about a pandemic, you talk about young people, but I think they have the energy to adapt more. For us who lead a life living in conditions that have changed drastically and we are more aware of the problems, this concern is more accentuated ”, he highlighted.

Nadal is not surprised by the step forward of the new generation of tennis players and considered it a normal life process. “We (the most expert tennis players) have spent a lifetime playing with the public, maybe we need that a little more, but it’s all theories and search for reasons. There is a young generation that is good. It is life, a wheel that does not stop for anyone ”, he stressed.

“First, (he, the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer) we are missing events. Second, there is a new generation that is very good. Third, we are 33, 34 and 39 years old. Usually nothing is forever, “he added.

However, Rafa, a nine-time champion in Rome, promised to give it his all every day as he has always done and expressed his illusion to debut in Rome with a “most complicated” round. It was Jannik Sinner, number 18 in the world and great hope of Italian tennis.

“In Madrid I played very well, then I had two bad games and everything was lost (against the German Alexander Zverev), but in Madrid I played at my best level in recent times. Here I had to adapt to new conditions, that takes time, but I’m ready. Tomorrow will be one of the most difficult possible starts, against Sinner, I hope to be prepared ”, he concluded.