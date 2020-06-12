Mexico City.- The 4th of September, will be the date for the musical “Today I can’t get up” to resume its season after the pandemic.

This was announced by part of the cast gathered for a virtual karaoke on Facebook, which was broadcast the night of Tuesday, June 9.

Belinda, Jesús Zavala, Rogelio Suárez, Carmen Sarahí and Dai Liparoti participated in the musical evening, the great absentee was Yahir. It was conducted by Fran Meric.

It will be then on September 4 when the musical produced by Alejandro Gou resumes its functions at the Teatro II Cultural Center.

Predicting that by that date the stoplight of the pandemic in Mexico City allows it.

Before, in August, they will go on tour with two presentations, in Monterrey on August 8 and in Guadalajara on August 29.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Pop Night with Timbiriche, RBD, Kabah and Parcheesi

Today’s cast I Can’t Get Up sang the audience’s favorite songs at karaoke. They also chatted about what they have done this quarantine.

Belinda:

“I want to remember with you one of the most beautiful projects I have had in my career which is theater, the first work of my career is ‘Today I can’t get up.’

We had to stop everything because of the quarantine, but every day I remember and it is an honor to share it with you, ”said Belinda, before interpreting Lía.

Today’s story I can’t get up is located in the 80s in Spain, after the coup d’etat against the dictatorship, when it faced unstoppable inflation, which led millions of people to desperately look for a job.

In the midst of that chaos, Mario (Yahir) and Colate (Jesús Zavala) travel to Madrid pursuing their dream of being famous singers, but on their journey they know more than success; during their adventure they meet love, heartbreak, excesses and partying without measure.

npq