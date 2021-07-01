“I can’t get carried away by negativity”

Lewis Hamilton Y Mercedes They go through the most delicate situation since they began to dominate with an iron fist since the beginning of the hybrid era (2014). Now, after the first eight races of the course, the Briton is 18 points behind a Verstappen That seems intractable. Max has won 3 of the last four races, and the one that did not win, had dominated it until a puncture prevented him from winning, handing the victory in Baku to his teammate Pérez. Red Bull has 4 wins in a row And over the past two races, at Paul Ricard, the 7-time world champion has repeatedly highlighted Red Bull’s huge improvement in straight speed. Thus, after the last Styrian GP, ​​the current king of F1 said that this weekend “there is not much I can do” against Red Bull that “They are simply faster”. And in that sense, he asked Mercedes to bring improvements as soon as possible to be able to beat the Dutch as soon as possible. However, ahead of this Austrian GP, ​​although Verstappen is the favorite again and although only

the rain that could fall on Sunday in the race looks like it could open a chance to win for Lewis

, says that he faces this weekend in a “positive” way to reduce the gap that separates him with Max.

“The last races were difficult. Monte Carlo and Baku in particular were a disaster. In France and Styria, on the other hand, it was better. We will try to close the gap that still separates us from Red Bull “Lewis commented at the press conference prior to the Austrian GP this weekend, where the only variable that will change compared to the previous race, also held at the Red Bull Ring, will be the arrival of Pirelli’s softer tires ( C5).

“I am positive for the weekend. We worked hard on the set-up to try to find something else. We are giving everything and obviously we would all like to have more rhythm. I can’t afford to get carried away by negativity. I have to concentrate all my energies to be better prepared ”, said the Stevenage rider, assuring that he trusts his team to reverse this situation. In that sense, Mercedes already announced a few days ago that they are working to carry more evolutions to improve the performance of their car and its engine.

Before him, he will have a Verstappen who continues to show a low profile, not wanting to talk about the best performance of his Red Bull. “I try to focus on myself, it’s the only thing you can control”, He commented.

Hamilton also referred to the new tires that Pirelli plans to bring to Silverstone to improve their reliability, tires that the drivers will be able to test in the first free practice in Austria this weekend. However, he does not believe that these tires will change anything in his fight with Max. “Often when Pirelli brings in new tires, they don’t make a significant difference. These are mainly modifications for reliability reasons. We will judge tomorrow “, ended.