“I can’t find a job and economically I can’t afford to study either”

It became popular as a negative term back in the early 2000s. Its use as a synonym for vagueness spread in reference to young people who neither studied nor worked. Be a nini it became a pejorative concept that focused on a decision of his own. Since then, the new generations have struggled to remove this stigma, so that it is not generalized and that external factors that can lead to unwanted inactivity are taken into account. This has been revealed by the coronavirus pandemic. The destruction of jobs that it has caused has led the number of this group to rise for the first time since 2013.

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training recently released an expansion of the Active Population Survey of the National Institute of Statistics that reflects that the percentage of kids between 15 and 29 years old who neither study nor work increased 2.4 points in 2020, until 17.3%, or what is the same, up to over a million. This year-on-year increase breaks the downward trend that began seven years ago, when the highest value was reached: 22.5%.

jc avecilla

JC Avecilla chained up to three precarious jobs in the last year. He even went ‘au pair’ to Holland. In one of those jobs he was covering two casualties with a part-time contract: “He left me almost more money in transportation than what he charged.” In another, for which he moved to Seville, they told him not to return 15 days after starting and later he learned that they had signed another person in training to pay him less. “I cannot have a profile of my own because I have had so many different jobs … I am at what comes out. If I do not have a specific path I can not specialize in anything,” he complains. This young man tries to stay active by participating in associative movements and in different projects with which he has some income, but only occasionally. “Next month I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he admits. He lives with his parents but his family can no longer help him financially because “the mattress is exhausted.” “I can’t find a job and I can’t afford to study either,” he says, and sees that in the end an extreme situation is generated for many young people: “We need to guarantee our lives. It’s about being able to eat.”

From the portfolio led by Isabel Celaá, they argued that these figures are explained by the context of general drop in employment that has caused the Covid-19 crisis and that has especially affected that age group. In this way, the proportion of the population that studies or is trained continued to grow, reaching 57.3%, but it did so very slightly -0.7 points more than in 2019- and in circumstances in which youth unemployment is shot up to 40.1%, compared to 30.5% the previous year.

“There are a number of difficulties that must also be taken into account in order to understand what is happening. There are many young people who are out of work and who have moved to a idle situation. If there is no willingness to change cities, it is not considered that you are active or therefore unemployed. But now the mobility restrictions due to Covid make it very difficult, “remarks Adrià Junyent, vice president of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE). This association publishes an emancipation observatory every six months and the last one has already pointed to an increase in that inactivity. “There was a part that took refuge in the studies”, adds Junyent, but the cost and the current uncertainty about the formation do not make it a viable exit for all either.

This is the case of JC Avecilla, a man from Cádiz from Chiclana. “I have had contact with academics who encourage me to study a master’s degree and then work with them, but it is a long-distance career of more than four years that I cannot afford. There are masters that scholarships do not cover“explains who has already studied Linguistics and Applied Languages ​​at Complutense and is fluent in several languages. He would like to be able to make his way with it in the new technologies sector, but” there is a lot of competition. ”

This 27-year-old regrets that the precariousness of jobs is leading to having to approve initiatives such as the Minimum Living Income. “They try to make up with them for the lack of decent work,” he criticizes. A disapproval to which Ingrid Jabbie joins. “We remove people from the unemployment lists but with precarious jobs and in this way they continue to demand social assistance,” agrees this 25-year-old girl from Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

ingrid jabbie

The last job Ingrid Jabbie had was in a restaurant. She stayed there for seven months, until the pandemic hit and she was unemployed again. She landed in the hospitality industry after two years unsuccessfully searching for a social worker position, which is what she graduated from in 2018. Now she has been focused again for another year on finding something of her own. But not even with the migratory crisis that the Canary Islands are suffering: “When they hardly ask for requirements, it is because they make you an internship contract or of a category lower than the one that corresponds to you. In an interview they offered me a salary below the minimum wage, claiming that it was for less than 40 hours but at the same time they recognized that in reality we were going to have to take even more. And I cannot access positions with better conditions because they ask for a lot of experience. What experience will I have if they don’t give me any opportunity? “. She does not rule out taking medicine but she is angry that training is not being any guarantee: “They tell you that if you study you will have a decent job but we are unemployed.”

She is lucky to be able to live in a separate apartment owned by her parents, but they are the ones who bear all her expenses and she knows that this is not the ideal situation. The goal of these guys is to be able to fend for themselves. “A few months ago at the employment office they told me that I am more likely to find a job than a 55-year-old person because I have my whole life ahead of me. But without the possibility of gaining experience, I will reach 40 with a resume with nothing before and They will still not catch me anywhere, “she augurs anguished. He would not like to go abroad, he is not tempted to start from scratch somewhere else, but he is aware that if things continue like this he will have to try carve out a future far from their land.

The CJE will present in May a new socioeconomic analysis on employment, health and housing and your vice president does not expect better news. “As all restrictions have not been lifted, economic activity has not been restored,” he recalls. That is why from this entity they demand changes such as the reduction of the use of mechanisms that promote temporality and high partiality, which leads to “misery salaries”, or a statute that prevents scholarship holders from replacing employees. In short, they demand that structural problems be tackled, which once again a crisis has only aggravated.

“Without a stronger economy, in the next crisis we will be the same”

adrià junyent

Adrià Junyent holds the socio-economic and communication vice-presidency of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE).

How do you assess the data from the Ministry of Education? It seems that we are always singled out for issues such as parties and the nini concept helps to criminalize a youth who would like to work but in many cases cannot. You should also look at university fees, which not everyone can afford. In most communities there are also rates for FP, not so high, but relatively high.

Has studying also become difficult? The latest report from the Youth Institute points out that the majority of students felt that they had not been able to take advantage of the course as in previous years. If you cross it with the socioeconomic situation, the lower the income, the greater the gap. The blendedness, the changes from one day to the next about the development of the course, the fear of leaving … perhaps they also influenced the fact that some have left their studies or others have not started.

How can these young people be motivated? It is very important that there is comprehensive and quality mental health care within public services. Another issue is the youth guarantee that goes to people in the worst socio-economic situation. We hold meetings with SEPE and Labor, which are proposing the draft for the next seven years, and we are happy. The previous plan was based on bonuses and this one raises higher quality employment, job counselors …

Do you expect that after the pandemic the recovery will be quick? It will depend a lot on how the European funds are invested. The fear that gives us is that it is not effective enough. We must generate a stronger, more productive, more industrial, logically sustainable and digital economy. Without that, facing the next crisis, we will be the same.