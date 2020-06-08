With the phrase “I can’t breathe” as a motto, pronounced by George Floyd when he died at the hands of the police in the United States, thousands of people on Saturday challenged the coronavirus pandemic to demonstrate against social inequalities and police brutality.

From Sydney to London, passing through Paris or Montreal, demonstrations were planned this weekend in honor of this black man who was suffocated by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis.

His death sparked a historic protest movement that crossed his country’s borders and rekindled aspirations for change.

In Australia, the country that first protested outside the United States, tens of thousands of people marched Saturday with “I can’t breathe” banners.

This is a reference to the last words that Floyd could say, whose neck was obstructed for almost nine minutes by the knee of the policeman who arrested him for a misdemeanor.

According to the organizers of the demonstration in Australia, who did not fear the government’s call to stay home due to the health crisis, the case has echoes in their country.

Thus, they explained that they want to denounce the high rate of incarceration among the aborigines, as well as the deceased members (more than 400 in the last 30 years) of this community when they were in the hands of the police.

“The fact that they tried to avoid the demonstration makes people want to do it even more,” said Jumikah Donovan, one of the protesters in Sydney. Many wore protective masks and tried to respect the safety distance as best as possible.

“Don’t participate”

In the United Kingdom a demonstration was recorded before Parliament in London.

After several hours of peaceful demonstration, incidents broke out at the end of the day around Downing Street in central London. Bottles were thrown at the police, who tried to disperse the protesters.

“The United Kingdom is not innocent,” protesters denounced in London. As in the British capital, there were many protesters in Manchester (northwest) who took to the streets to “end racism”, which is a “pandemic”.

Due to the pandemic, Health Minister Matt Hancock had asked on Friday not to demonstrate. “So please, for the safety of your relatives, do not participate in large crowds, such as the protests of more than six people,” he said.

A work of Banksy

Several protests have been organized in the British capital for the past week, sometimes marked by incidents with the police.

Inspired by the tragic event, the famous artist Banksy unveiled a new work on Instagram, where a burning candle is seen next to the photo of a black person burning an American flag. “People of color are abandoned by the system. The white system,” he deplored.

In France, complaints of police violence in recent years also came to the fore, echoing global outrage at Floyd’s death.

Demonstrations against police violence were called in the country on Saturday to “expand the international solidarity movement against impunity for law enforcement”, 23,300 protesters participated, 5,500 of them in Paris, according to data from the Interior Ministry.

There were also protests in Bordeaux, Lyon, Lille, Rennes or Marseille.