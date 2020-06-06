With the phrase “I can’t breathe” as my motto, spoken by George Floyd when he died at the hands of the police in the United States, thousands of people around the world began to challenge the coronavirus pandemic to demonstrate against social inequalities and brutality. Police.

From Sydney to London, passing through Paris or Montreal, demonstrations are planned this weekend in honor of Floyd, who was suffocated to death by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death sparked a historic protest movement that crossed his country’s borders and rekindled aspirations for change.

In Australia, the country that first protested outside the United States, tens of thousands of people marched with placards of “I can’t breathe”.

This is a reference to what Floyd said, whose neck was obstructed for almost nine minutes by the knee of the policeman who arrested him for a misdemeanor.

According to the organizers of the demonstration in Australia, who are not afraid of the government’s call to stay home due to the health crisis, the case has echoes in their country.

Thus, they explained that they want to denounce the high rate of incarceration among the aborigines, as well as the deceased members (more than 400 in the last 30 years) of this community when they were in the hands of the police.

In Sydney, the demonstration was authorized a few minutes before it began due to a court decision that overturned an earlier ban.

“The fact that they have tried to avoid the demonstration makes people want to do it even more,” said Jumikah Donovan, one of the protesters.

Many wore protective masks and tried to respect the safety distance as best as possible.

“Don’t participate”

In the United Kingdom, a demonstration is scheduled for Saturday before Parliament in London and on Sunday before the United States Embassy. But the government asked the British not to demonstrate.

“I understand why people are deeply affected but we are still facing a health crisis and the coronavirus remains a real threat,” Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

“So please, for the safety of your relatives, do not participate in large crowds, such as the protests of more than six people,” he added.

In the British capital, several demonstrations have been organized for a week, sometimes marked by incidents with the police.

They brought back the anger of black people against “camouflaged racism” and “abuse” by the police in their country.

In France, complaints of police violence in recent years also came to the fore, echoing global outrage at Floyd’s death.

Demonstrations against police violence were called in Paris on Saturday to “amplify the international solidarity movement against impunity for law enforcement”, but were banned by the health crisis.

A demonstration is scheduled from 15:00 local in front of the American embassy, ​​in the heart of the French capital and in the Elysee palace neighborhood.

The other is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. on the Champ de Mars.

These calls to demonstrate “were launched on social media … without any prior statement to the police prefecture,” the prefect of Paris said in a statement.

He also recalled that the current state of emergency in France prohibits meetings of more than ten people in public space.

On Tuesday, however, a banned rally in Paris brought together at least 20,000 people, called by the committee to support the family of Adama Traoré, a young black man who died in 2016 near Paris after being detained by police.