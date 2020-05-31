Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo.

Washington, United States.- The death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being arrested and subdued by a white police officer in Minneapolis, unleashed the anger and frustration of thousands of citizens who in the last two nights have protested the They consider one more case of police abuse against the black community, protests that have turned violent.

These have been the reasons for the protests and their consequences:

“I CAN’T BREATHE”

The incident happened this Monday, when a police patrol of four officers went to a site in the city where it had been reported that a person tried to pay with a fake ticket.

The policemen found Floyd sitting in his vehicle and when he was ordered to leave, according to the official version, the individual resisted arrest, so one of the officers subdued him by throwing him on the ground and, climbing on him, pressing his knee against his neck as his three companions watched the scene.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the white agent squeezes his neck with his knee for several minutes despite the man’s desperate complaints that he cannot breathe.

“My neck hurts. Everything hurts … water or something, please. Please please. I can’t breathe, Agent, I can’t breathe, ”Floyd, 46, is heard to say before lying limp on the pavement.

Authorities say the man, who after being lost consciousness was picked up by an ambulance, died hours later in the hospital.

THE FOUR AGENTS

Local media have reported that the four officers involved are Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Derek Chauvin, the latter of whom is observed resting his body weight on the neck of the arrested man.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced the firing of the four, although it has not filed charges against them.

«IF I HAD DONE IT, RIGHT NOW I WOULD BE BETWEEN GRILLES»

However, Floyd’s family indicated that they will report the four officers for murder.

The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, deeply appalled at the event from the beginning, also called for charges to be brought against Chauvin.

“For the past 36 or 48 hours I have been wondering an important question: Why is the officer who killed George Floyd not in jail. If you had or if I had, we would be behind bars right now, “Frey said Wednesday in an appearance before the media.

PROTESTS AND Riot

Once the video of the incident began to circulate like wildfire on social networks, thousands of people have come out to protest in Minneapolis during the last two nights to the cry of “I can’t breathe!”, The same words that Floyd spoke. before his death.

In some cases the protests have led to riots and looting of shops and there are areas of Minneapolis that woke up this Thursday in flames after groups of protesters staged clashes with the police throughout the night.

Protests have also been reported in Los Angeles, California and Memphis, Tennessee.

SOCIAL SHOCK

Numerous personalities from American society and politics have joined protesters’ claims in recent days, including virtual Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, singers Taylor Swift and Beyonce, and basketball player Lebron James.

“It’s enough. What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Riots? The country is tired, ”wrote rapper Cardi B. on Instagram.

On Twitter, Biden, a Democratic candidate for the presidential elections, affirmed that this event is “a tragic reminder that this is not an isolated event, but part of an ingrained cyclical system that exists in the country.”

For his part, his rival in November, President Donald Trump, called Floyd’s death “a very sad and tragic event” and called for an investigation. .