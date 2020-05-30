George Floyd, after a police officer knelt on his neck; Andrés Padilla, after a police shot in the back in Ecuador; Ahmaud Arbery, while running in Georgia; Breonna Taylor, while the police raided her house in Kentucky: Marielle Franco, for being “black and lesbian” in Rio de Janeiro; Philando Castile, in the car with his wife and 4-year-old daughter; Trayvon Martin, just a boy. These and thousands of lives are daily the results of continuous racial discrimination.

Last Monday, May 25, the Minneapolis police arrested George Floyd for alleged “ongoing fraud.” In the arrest process, one of the police officers who approached the scene, pressed the detainee’s neck with the knee for at least eight minutes, despite the fact that he was on the floor, handcuffed, and repeated several Sometimes in a broken voice, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.” He could not breathe, however, the four policemen part of the event continued with the act. Floyd was declared dead a few minutes later by a local hospital.

How different would the situation be if Floyd had not been Afro-American? Totally different. Millions of people, analysts, organizations, local, national and international authorities affirm it. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, whom the President of the United States described as “very weak and left-wing,” stated that “Floyd would be alive today if he had been white.” “I am not a prosecutor, but I want to make it clear, the police officer who carried out the arrest killed a person,” the mayor concluded.

The video filming in networks of the arrest of FloydRecorded by a witness, it unleashed a wave of immediate outrage in the national and international community. After prosecutors announced they had not decided whether to charge police officer Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video, that anger turned into chaos in some cities across the country.

In Minneapolis the fourth day of protests. Thousands of people have taken to the streets, at least five buildings near the police station have been burned down, hundreds of people are injured as a result of the police repression.

In this situation, Donald trump he spoke on Twitter, demanding that the mayor of Minneapolis regain control of the city or otherwise send the National Guard to “do the job well.” In addition, he classified the protesters as “thugs”, which the social network, for its part, marked with a notice of “glorification of violence”.

We all have “the knee in the neck “. This is not an incident with George Floyd today, it is an everyday reality that minorities, African Americans, Latinos, and Hispanics face. “The knee in the neck” is a metaphor that we all live by a system that catalogs people, that classifies races, that evaluates social conditions, that classifies humans, simply that does not respect rights.

Omar Jiménez, a CNN reporter, with Latino and African-American roots, was arrested along with two people during a live broadcast while covering information near the police compound that was set on fire during the protests. What happened to press freedom? We have the knee in the neck.

Today we all shout “I can’t breathe” for all government systems that do not prioritize the human being, that do not respect human rights, that do not defend the Justice, who do not bet on a fairer, more educated, more transparent, and less oppressive society.

“Weakness is blaming others in times of crisis,” replied the Mayor of Minneapolis. It is time to “rebuild the city,” said the Governor of Minnesota, Tim walz. To this I add that it is time to rebuild the justice system, to rebuild the relationships between the legal system and those who are responsible for protecting, rebuilding governments, rebuilding ideals, and once and for all to build a just society. and equitable, without discrimination.

