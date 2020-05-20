On Tuesday night,Roco OlivaHe was on Intratables, mainly to discuss his experience with Dr. Rubn Mhlberger. However, in the end he ended up talking about Diego Maradona’s soccer skills.

“We asked him a hundred questions and he put it together in the last one,” Fabin Doman evaluated after the unexpected response from the ex-girlfriend of the Ten. “Who was the best soccer player in history? Who was it?” did the driver toRocoto put her in a complicated situation.

Then the hesitations ofRoco,who was thoughtful. “You can not hesitate there. Ac, the issue is that I hesitated. What happens is that the question was asked on purpose,” Doman commented. “What happens is that there are players that I could not see. I was born in 90,” Roco answered to justify his doubts when faced with the difficult question from the Intratables driver.

“Also, a player is speaking. She is trying to answer technically. I can’t believe you don’t say Diego Maradona, but keep going,” Doman said tothe soccer player. “No, well, I didn’t see him play much either. Obviously I saw videos, they won the World Cup,” Oliva replied. “Did you say that to him?” Asked the presenter of Intratables. “Yes,” she replied, sure.

“But what is your doubt about Maradona? You choose Di Stfano, Pel?” Doman deepened. “Well, I don’t know, they say Pel was very good. I can tell you that I saw the series and I think it’s very good,” he confessed.the ex of the Ten.

Although clarifying that “in no way” he chooses him as the best in history. “I am Argentine and I will choose Maradona above all things. But I want to talk about what I know, not what I see or what I they tell me, “he emphasizedthe blonde.

“So who is the best in history?” Doman insisted. “I’m not saying he’s the best, either. But I liked Ronaldinho, he did everything with the ball!”Roco.TO

Related news

TO

.