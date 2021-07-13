“I cannot win Roland Garros 15 times, but I will return with enthusiasm”

Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros / .

Rafael Nadal he lost his third game in 108 at Roland Garros. The thirteen-time champion commented on his defeat in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 in 4h.11 ”. “An important defeat, but life goes on,” says the thirteen-time champion, who did not want to talk about what his next goal will be. He did not even say for sure that he would play in Wimbledon, in two weeks.

I feel good, I am not a person to celebrate when you win, or great dramas when you lose. I am ready to accept victory and defeat; although it is a very important tournament for me, I am aware that you cannot win 15 or 16 times. I will return with the enthusiasm and the necessary work ”, he affirmed.

“Today I have missed a bit, it was not a match disaster, but I played against one of the best in history and I have lacked an extra quality in my ball ”, he indicated. Nadal assured that he did not face the best Djokovic, but considered that he was not the best of all the duels between the two.

Nadal: “I have lacked an extra quality and precision”

“Apart from the beginning, the game has been very close. I was not able to make a difference, my ball did not hurt. At the beginning he made mistakes, but then he was very fine, he played long. It is due to him, we must congratulate him ”, he said.

I know I can play better on this court. I have physically given up everything I had and mentally as well. But in the end the conditions were slower at night. It is no excuse, the one who adapts best deserves to win and he has deserved it. But the ball was less alive, and that is a bit more favorable for him, because my shots no longer have that extra effect, “he said.

“When I come here I am aware that you can win or lose. He came with the goal of winning. Target not met. I have fought to the end, I have had the option to get it, but it has not been enough. Having played well at times does not console me. It is time to not be very happy. From there to dramatize there is a stretch. It is an important defeat for me and we have to look forward ”, he assured