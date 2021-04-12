“I cannot say that I am the best, yes the first to win a ‘major'”

Hideki Matsuyama, the new hero of an entire country, much to his regret, became the first Japanese man to win a men’s golf Grand Slam, the Augusta Masters, on Sunday, but prefers to humbly assume the status of pioneer rather than that of best player Japanese history.

“I cannot say that it is the best. However, I am the first to win a ‘major’, and if that is the standard, then I have set it, ”the 29-year-old replied to the press when asked if his achievement gave him that de facto recognition. In men’s golf, none of his compatriots had managed to impose their hierarchy outside of Japan.

The local star Masashi ‘Jumbo’ OzakiA former world No. 5, he finished sixth at the 1989 US Open, his best Grand Slam result, and is the record holder for victories on the Japanese circuit (94). Isao Aoki rivaled Jack Nicklaus in 1980 at the US Open, finishing second, before becoming the first Japanese to win on the North American circuit at the 1983 Hawaii Open.

Matsuyama’s victory in a ‘major’ has taken him to another level, a fact that Tiger Woods he was quick to highlight, saying that “this historic victory will have an impact on the world of golf” and is something that makes “Japan proud.” Tiger presented him with his founding trophy, the Hero World Challenge, in 2016.

In his native Japan, Matsuyama could be the subject of a ‘Hidekimania’. He hit his first golf balls at age 4 (Woods at 2). His father also taught him this sport, even going so far as to make him change schools to stimulate his game. But his heroes were homeruns and baseball bats, one of the most followed sports in Japan. “The people I looked up to were mainly the players (Yu) Darvish, (Shohei) Ohtani, (Kenta) Maeda”Matsuyama said in the press room, citing three stars who currently play in the North American League (MLB). “As for golf, there really aren’t any. But I hope that others are inspired by what has happened here and follow in my footsteps, “he added.

Hideki Matsuyama with the trophy presented to the Masters champion

Born in … Matsuyama, a city on the island of Shikoku, on February 25, 1992, Hideki studied at Sendai’s Tohoku Fukushi University, more than 300 kms north of Tokyo, where he completed his apprenticeship, winning the Championship. 2010 Asia-Pacific Amateur. A year later, he wrote the first chapter of his particular story with the Augusta Masters as the only Japanese to make the cut. His 27th place earned him the Silver Cup awarded to the best amateur. Matsuyama is the seventh Masters champion who had previously been the best amateur of the tournament. The previous ones were Cary Middlecoff, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Y Sergio garcia.

Number one in the world in the amateur rankings in 2012, he turned professional the following year. Quietly, in eight years he has finished in the top 10 of the ‘greats’ (5th at the 2015 Masters, 2nd at the 2017 US Open, 4th at the 2016 PGA Championship, 6th at the British Open in 2013) and has won five PGA Tour titles, including two World Championships, which earned him a 2nd place in the world rankings in 2017.

This sixth victory at Augusta is not only the most prestigious by far, but it is equal to any other Japanese player on the North American circuit. This Masters was his 33rd ‘big’ and in six of the last tournaments at Augusta he had finished in the top 20.

Matsuyama, with a special entourage that includes even a translator, is followed by a cohort of media from his country wherever he competes. Hideki sensed that this week would be special. “I came to Augusta with few expectations, but as the days passed, as I practiced, I felt like something important was brewing,” said the Japanese in what was his 187th PGA Tour tournament.

Matsuyama is the eighth Masters champion with a final lap over par after Byson Nelson (1942), Herman Keizer (1946), Arnold Palmer (1958 and 1962), Gary Player (1961), Jack Nicklaus (1972), Crag Stadler (1982) ) and Trevcor Immelman (2008).

Japan already has a new sports star and surely dreams of the gold medal three and a half months away from the Tokyo Olympics.