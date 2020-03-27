So far, in Mexico, there is a controlled situation, without an overflow of the Covid-19, thanks to measures applied for three months, the president said.

Although those who do not have a basic service function are no longer attending the federal government, in his case, he is in direct contact with the citizens, said the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I cannot quarantine, I cannot isolate myself,” he said.

However, assured that he is complying with the protocol of the Ministry of Health (Ssa) and exhorted the entire population to abide by these provisions because it is convenient.

“So far there is a controlled situation, there is no coronavirus overflow, it is in accordance with what the technicians, doctors and specialists are foreseeing and this obeys to measures that have been applied for three months, before any other country ”, he pointed out during the morning conference this Friday.

He reiterated that another advantage that Mexico has is that the conduct of the plan against the coronavirus was left to doctors and specialists.

“We ask at the time that politicians, those who are not experts, those who have no knowledge of how this epidemic behaves, do not intervene. That we limit ourselves, because a declaration, an error can cause damage, “he said.

“We have to avoid protagonism, yellowing and of course the lies and falsehoods that have been presented, “he added.

“Also in the case of the private sector, they were asked that immediately older adults will have permits and enjoy salary and benefits; and, last night, they were recommended that if their workers were not performing an emergency job, necessary, they could also help us, that they be granted leave with benefits and benefits until April 19 as a first measure “, added.

He continues his tours

López Obrador announced that this Friday he will be in Bahía de Banderas to supervise a work and that later he will fly to Tijuana.

“I do not see anyone, there is no concentration now or at the airport. Whoever comes to see me at the airport is because my adversaries sent him, outright, because they are capable of that and more, so that the media that do not want us can get the note: ‘there is the president setting the bad example, there is the president eating at a restaurant when that restaurant should be closed and the president kept, ‘”he said.

“No, that inn does not have any limitations to provide the service, that is what the people who work there live. Nothing else with the care, the healthy distance, the tables, how things are arranged, “he added.

“I go the same to Tijuana, I am in Banderas Bay to supervise works, I fly from Vallarta to Tijuana, I do not want anyone at the Tijuana airport because there is also one who wants to be a candidate of a conservative party that every day is He dedicates himself to attacking us, a supposed representative of businessmen, the director of Coparmex, who looks like a sector of the PAN, wants to be a candidate and every day is to attack us, “he said.

On an eventual cessation of these work tours in the states of the country, the president said that he will evaluate the situation. and that from there he will make decisions.

“The important thing is the balance between the medical and the protection of the popular economy,” he said.

“There are countries where they can stop the economy because they have a strong formal economy, we inherit half of the population surviving from the informal economy,” he concluded.