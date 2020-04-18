One of the biggest names in Olympic sport today, the American Simone Biles guaranteed that she will compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. At 23, the gymnast planned to retire soon after the Olympics this year, but the postponement of event, announced last month, made her review the plan. Now, motivated by the new challenge of extending her career for another year of hard training, she even talks about having a better performance than the Rio 2016 Games.

“It is a lot of physical and mental (preparation). I doubted my ability to stay on top of my game for another year. My motivation now is to prove to myself that I can train another year, I can do it again and I can be better than in Rio, “said Simone Biles, in an interview with the English TV channel BBC.

In her first participation in an edition of the Olympic Games, in 2016, the North American won four golds and a bronze in artistic gymnastics events in Rio de Janeiro. Greatest world champion in history, she has a small chance of also becoming the greatest Olympic champion in the history of the sport. To overcome the Soviet Larysa Latynina (nine golds, five silvers and four bronzes), you have to win all six events in Tokyo.

What Simone Biles knows is that he will not have a third Olympics in his curriculum. It doesn’t even cross your mind to be in Paris, France, in 2024. “My body is already kind of breaking up right now. Another year of gymnastics is a lot for my body. My coaches will get me ready, but if my head I’m not in place, I can get hurt. We do a lot of difficult stunts and you’re really going to break something if you’re not 100% focused physically. difficult “, said the gymnast.

Regarding the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the American woman agreed with the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizers, despite being a severe blow to the sport.

“In three months I would be ready to retire. I had my head made four years ago, so how do you ever say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry. Another year?’ Having to rethink this was overwhelming. It is difficult, but I believe that I am strong physically and mentally, so I will overcome it like everyone else. But I felt that I didn’t get that far to give up and I want to make the decision to stop the sport “he concluded.

