“I came out on ‘Got Talent’ singing an Amy Winehouse song, it was the boy with pink hair”

Some First dates diners have a television past, either by participating in series or other programs. One of them was José Manuel (Joss), who before stepping on Cuatro’s restaurant, had already acted in Got Talent for Edurne, Risto and company.

“I am a hairdresser and I dedicate myself to image, I love my world”, admitted the Sevillian with a laugh. “I also dedicate myself to music singing soul and jazz,” he told Carlos Sobera.

Your date was Raul, a young Valencian living in Madrid who he defined himself as “posh because I like to dress well, good things, quality places, but aesthetically I am alternative, I think.”

Raúl, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

When they met at the bar, they both talked about their professions (hairdresser and makeup artist), where José Manuel praised the eyelashes of his appointment: “They are a lie, I wish they were mine,” Raúl admitted.

The Sevillian told his partner of the day that he also dedicated himself to music from a very young age: “I was on Got Talent singing an Amy Winehouse song, I was a kid with pink hair”, but the makeup artist did not locate it: “Look, I’ve seen the program, but I don’t remember it.”

José Manuel, in ‘Got Talent’ MEDIASET

During dinner they found many points in common to find a future for their relationship, so much so that, in the final decision, the two wanted to have a second date “to get to know each other more”.